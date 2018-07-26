March 19, 1932—July 22, 2018
Never be afraid of what is to come, is a life lesson that Raffaela engraved into others.
Raffaela, 86, of Kenosha, entered eternal life on Sunday, July 22nd to meet her husband, parents, and brother once again.
Surrounded by her loved family. Her spirit of courage and love is carried on by her two sons, Vincenzo “Vince” (Kathie) Ruffolo and G. John Ruffolo both of Kenosha; two granddaughters Dr. Stefanie (Garrett) Ruffolo-Roser and Alessandra (Nicholas) Hartnell; her four brothers Gaetano (Heidi) Covelli, Umile (Donna) Covelli, Cesar (Mirella) Covelli, and Pierino (Carmela) Covelli and many nieces and nephews. Raffaela was preceded in death by her parents Emilio and Rosaria (Gentile) Covelli, her husband Francesco Ruffolo, and her brother Aldo Covelli. Born on March 19, 1932, in a small town of Marano, Principato, province of Cosenza, Italy. On October 26, 1952, she married her best friend Francesco Ruffolo in a Catholic church located in the center of Marano Principato. During her time in Italy she lived with her Vincenzo and Raffaela Ruffolo (in-laws), and uncle Gaetano Covelli. In December of 1965 Raffaela, her two sons, and uncle came to America. Arriving to Laguardia Airport to transfer to a flight that would lead her to Chicago. Upon arriving in Chicago she was greeted with open arms and love by her parents and her brothers. Her husband Francesco came a month later. In the year of 1970, her husband and herself accomplished one of the best dreams they had, becoming an American citizen.
She worked at Roselli and Martino’s Dry Cleaning as a seamstress, as well as Petretti Bakery. She was a woman who always put her family first, and made sure traditions were passed on to her granddaughters. She loved to cook for her family and friends, as well as gardening. During the winter months she resided in Florida, where she spent time with friends and family.
Five years ago Raffaela experienced a severe stroke, though during that time she never stopped living. She continued to love and live life, which allowed her to see her granddaughters get married. Every day Raffaela was surrounded by the loved ones of her family and was never left alone. She was a woman who fought through the hard times in Italy (World War II), the hard times of health, and never stopped fighting once.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 27th, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 28th, starting with a prayer service at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
