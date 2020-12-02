 Skip to main content
Rae Adair Antczak
1999-2020

Rae Adair Antczak, 21, entered this life on August 20, 1999 and shined his light on this earth until November 23, 2020.

A service will be held virtually with an in-person memorial to be planned after the pandemic. Please see Proko Funeral Home’s Website for the full obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the LGBT Center of SE WI would be appreciated by the family.

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/lgbt-center-of-se-wisconsin/in-memory-of-rae-antczak

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Rae’s

Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

