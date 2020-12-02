Rae Adair Antczak, 21, entered this life on August 20, 1999 and shined his light on this earth until November 23, 2020.

A service will be held virtually with an in-person memorial to be planned after the pandemic. Please see Proko Funeral Home’s Website for the full obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the LGBT Center of SE WI would be appreciated by the family.