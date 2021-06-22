RACINE—Radu M. Turcu, 82, passed away at Ascension Healthcare—Spring Street Campus on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Funeral Services for Radu will be held at Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Mound Cemetery. Relatives and friends can meet with the family at the church on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
