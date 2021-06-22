 Skip to main content
Radu M. Turcu
Radu M. Turcu

RACINE—Radu M. Turcu, 82, passed away at Ascension Healthcare—Spring Street Campus on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Funeral Services for Radu will be held at Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Mound Cemetery. Relatives and friends can meet with the family at the church on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

