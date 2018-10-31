Try 1 month for 99¢

December 11, 1940—October 23, 2018

SEMINOLE, FL – Radmila Pavlovic, 77, passed away ay Largo Medical Center in Largo, FL on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

Funeral services for Radmila will begin at the funeral home on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. and continue at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, in Libertyville. Interment will follow at St. Sava Cemetery in Libertyville. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6: p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Mali Pomen will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

