December 11, 1940—October 23, 2018
SEMINOLE, FL – Radmila Pavlovic, 77, passed away ay Largo Medical Center in Largo, FL on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
Radmila was born in Bosnia Herzegovina on December 11, 1940 to Ilija and Stana (nee, Arezina) Malinovic. She married Novica Pavlovic. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2009. Radmila and Novica were longtime residents of Racine since 1958.
Survivors include her children, Ana (Ivan) Margitic, Bora (Sladjana) Pavlovic and Dana (Milorad) Lazic; and grandchildren, Aleksandar and Radmila Margitic, Stefan and Tatjana Pavlovic, and Antonije and Katarina Lazic.
Funeral services for Radmila will begin at the funeral home on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. and continue at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, in Libertyville. Interment will follow at St. Sava Cemetery in Libertyville. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6: p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Mali Pomen will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
