Radasin Markovic, 83, fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Ascension Hospital in Racine, WI.

Radasin was born in Belosevac, Serbia in 1939 and subsequently moved to Racine, WI with his family in 1979.

Radasin was an amazing, loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He was known as the jokester of the family, man full of great stories, master chess player, to have abundance of love for his family and pride for his country.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cana; parents; and half-brothers.

Radasin is survived by his son, Goran (Svetlana) and daughter, Gordana (V Rev Aleksandar) Bugarin; his grandchildren: Shane (Hope) Markovic, Jelena, Stevan, and Kristijana Bugarin; great-grandchildren (Izabellah, Milan, Adrianno, Milijana, and Stefan Markovic); and many close and extended relatives and friends both in the United States and Serbia.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 13th at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine, WI. The family will receive guests at St. George from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at New Gracanica Serbian Monastery in Third Lake, IL.

May his memory be eternal!