R. Evelyn Jensen

A wife, mother and friend passed away on July 12, 2021. She was surrounded by her loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Evelyn lived her childhood years in Racine, WI and was proud of her Danish heritage. She moved to California at 18 and served in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. She was a registered nurse who served veterans at the VA hospital in California for decades. She married Buddy George Olesen and enjoyed 35 years of marriage before his passing.
She was an award-winning seamstress known for high fashion dresses, stage costumes and clothing for their children. She was a Girl Scout leader and loved camping with her family. Evelyn was the founding member of the CGA. She loved the Lord, loved singing in the choir and was an active member of several Lutheran churches throughout the years.
Fun loving, she was always the first one on the dance floor and the heard of the conga line. She once won the grand prize in an NSYNC dance contest winning the coveted NSYNC front row seats for her granddaughter Justine. Evelyn was known for her flower gardens, fruit trees and amazing apple pies made with green apples from her beautiful garden. Canning was an annual event at harvest time. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed many trips to Europe.
In January 2003, she married Gordon Jensen which brought her back to her hometown where she was able to reconnect with her childhood friends and family for the last 20 years of her life.
Evelyn Jensen is survived by her husband Gordon Jensen of Racine; daughters: Karen Olesen of Los Altos CA, and Antoinette Olesen of Nashville TN; stepson Tony Jensen of Racine; grandson Phillip McCanna and his wife Sarah, and great-granddaughters Rowan and Fiona of Austin TX; granddaughter Justine McCanna of Fremont CA; grandson Sean McNulty and great-granddaughters Katherine, Caroline and great-grandson Ben of North Carolina; nieces: Cheri Downing, Margaret Castner, Edie Hauch; nephews: Jim and David Jensen, and cousin Karen Dybro.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Harald N. and Anna K. Jensen of Racine; her first husband Buddy George Olesen; sister Verna Bremer; brother Russell Jensen; daughter Kathryn McCanna, and son-in-law David McCanna and daughter Julieanna McNulty.