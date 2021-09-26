R. Evelyn Jensen

A wife, mother and friend passed away on July 12, 2021. She was surrounded by her loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Evelyn lived her childhood years in Racine, WI and was proud of her Danish heritage. She moved to California at 18 and served in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. She was a registered nurse who served veterans at the VA hospital in California for decades. She married Buddy George Olesen and enjoyed 35 years of marriage before his passing.

She was an award-winning seamstress known for high fashion dresses, stage costumes and clothing for their children. She was a Girl Scout leader and loved camping with her family. Evelyn was the founding member of the CGA. She loved the Lord, loved singing in the choir and was an active member of several Lutheran churches throughout the years.

Fun loving, she was always the first one on the dance floor and the heard of the conga line. She once won the grand prize in an NSYNC dance contest winning the coveted NSYNC front row seats for her granddaughter Justine. Evelyn was known for her flower gardens, fruit trees and amazing apple pies made with green apples from her beautiful garden. Canning was an annual event at harvest time. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed many trips to Europe.