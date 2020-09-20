April 7, 1927 – September 17, 2020
RACINE – Quinley Tate Peebles, age 93, passed away on September 17, 2020. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel 10:00–11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Greed Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha, WI. Please visit the funeral home website to view his full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
