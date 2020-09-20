 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quinley Tate Peebles
0 comments

Quinley Tate Peebles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 7, 1927 – September 17, 2020

RACINE – Quinley Tate Peebles, age 93, passed away on September 17, 2020. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel 10:00–11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Greed Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha, WI. Please visit the funeral home website to view his full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News