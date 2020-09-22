 Skip to main content
Quinley Tate Peebles
April 7, 1927 – September 17, 2020

Racine, WI—Quinley Tate Peebles, age 93, passed away on September 17, 2020 in Racine, WI. The Celebration of His Life will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 11:00am at New Brighter Day Baptist Church, 1225 25th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Visitation will be in the Church from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha, WI.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

