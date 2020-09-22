Racine, WI—Quinley Tate Peebles, age 93, passed away on September 17, 2020 in Racine, WI. The Celebration of His Life will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 11:00am at New Brighter Day Baptist Church, 1225 25th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Visitation will be in the Church from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha, WI.