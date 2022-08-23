July 21, 2006 – Aug. 12, 2022

RACINE—Quentin Ray Smith, age 16, had his beautiful life taken from him on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Quentin was born in Racine on July 21, 2006, to Justin R. Smith and Melissa Minneti. Quentin was just about to start his junior year at Washington Park High School.

Services celebrating Quentin’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

