Quentin H. Lamers I

Kansasville – Quentin H. Lamers, age 85, passed away at St. Luke’s Medical Center on November 20, 2020, surrounded by his wife and three sons. He was born on May 15, 1935 in Theresa, WI to parents Theodore and Cecilia (nee: Klister) Lamers. Quentin proudly served in the United States Army. On June 10, 1961, he married the love of his life, Judith Nowak. Following his military service, Quentin worked many jobs. This included proprietorship of a Shell filling station, selling insurance for General Life, school bus driver for Bestway Bus Company and finally, as a coach bus driver for Lamers Bus Lines, Inc., which was his favorite.

Quentin loved all sports. He played with his brothers and colleagues in the military. When in the military at Bamberg, Germany, he won a contest to attend the 1957 World Series. Besides his love for sports, Quentin also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, trap shooting, gardening, and just being outdoors. He was a little league coach for all three of his boys, as well as the Franklin Lions Youth League for 18 years. Quentin loved dogs and was a great trainer. He regularly volunteered at the Veterans Home in Union Grove and was a member of American Legion Post 171. Quentin will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, grandpa, great-grandpa and brother and will be dearly missed.