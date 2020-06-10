February 23, 1954—June 3, 2020
RAYMOND – Purvis C. Darracott, 66, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Purvis was born in Kenosha on February 23, 1954 to the late Carmon and Elouise (nee: Lucious) Darracott. He retired from Abbott Laboratories. Purvis was an outdoorsman and loved fishing.
Survivors include his sons, Christopher (Melanie Beck) Darracott and Adam Darracott; and his brothers and sister, Carmon (Patricia) Darracott, David (Patsy) Darracott, Ernest (Rachel) Darracott, Rebecca Darracott and Johnnie (Angie) Darracott. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In keeping with Purvis’ wishes, cremation has taken place.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
