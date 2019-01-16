Professor Walter T. Feldt
March 7, 1943 - January 13, 2019
Professor Walter T. Feldt (Mr. Sony) passed away at his home on Sunday, January 13th. He was 75.
Walt was born on March 7, 1943, in Queens, New York. He grew up on Long Island, and graduated from Cooper Union with his bachelor's degree. Post graduate work was at Northwestern University where he earned his PhD.
He was a Professor of Engineering at UW Parkside from 1969 until his retirement in 2006. He was honored for many leadership and advisory roles at the University.
But his survivors, his friends, will remember him for many many other roles. He was a brilliant man, an avid reader and an electronics expert, a photographer, and he was passionate about politics. He was a mentor, a colleague, a techie, an engineer, an “uncle” to many. To those who loved him, he was a friend who connected with people of all ages and backgrounds – he was a people magnet. From Parkside to his home, from Ashling's to the Yardarm, he was beloved. And he connected people with each other, leaving us all with a community of people who will miss him always, and who will have stories to share for the rest of our lives.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Eleanor (Hauschild) Feldt, and his sister Penelope, and many dear friends.
A Memorial Service honoring Walter's life will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. A gathering will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 19th from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials to the UW Parkside Foundation for student scholarships, 900 Wood Road, P.O. 2000, Kenosha, WI 53141-2000 are suggested.
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
