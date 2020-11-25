Priscilla A. Neis

July 8, 1930 – November 19, 2020

Mount Pleasant—Priscilla Agnes Neis (Sabelko), age 90, passed away peacefully at home on November 19, surrounded by the love of her family and Father Thomas Vathappallil.

Priscilla was born in Lima, WI on July 8, 1930 to the late Andrew and Eleanor Sabelko (Prissel). She grew up on her parent’s farm as the oldest of 8 children. She enjoyed telling stories of her days milking cows while her father sang songs as they worked. Her loving heart and dedicated work ethic was a trait given to her by her dear parents. In the late 1940s, Priscilla, along with a group of friends, moved to the booming industrial city of the time, Racine, WI, where she worked at Hamilton Beach and the Oster factory.

On June 23, 1951 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, the late Donald Neis. They were married for 67 years until his death in 2018. Throughout the years, they enjoyed traveling together and moved many times between Racine and their hometowns.