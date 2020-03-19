Precieuse Marie Hands (Nee: Gauda)
Precieuse Marie Hands (Nee: Gauda)

February 27, 1931 — March 10, 2020

RACINE — DUE TO THE CURRENT HEALTH SITUATION, PRECIEUSE’S SERVICE WILL BE POSTPONED AND ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

