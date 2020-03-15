Precieuse Marie Hands (Nee: Gauda)

February 27, 1931 – March 10, 2020

RACINE – Precieuse Marie Hands, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Racine, WI. She was born on February 27, 1931 in St. Jean du Sud, Haiti, West Indies to Pierre Morisier Goda and Marie Veronique Sylvia Poteau.

Precieuse came to the United States in 1952 at the age of 21 immigrating to St. Louis, MO. When she immigrated her brother Martineau had her change her last name to Gauda. She married Richard Coolidge Hands on June 11, 1955 in St. Louis, MO. Precieuse became a United States Citizen in October 1955. She received her high school diploma from the American School in Chicago, IL on January 21, 1965.

Precieuse was a servant of others, volunteering, helping and giving. She was a longtime member of St. Richard Catholic Church. An excellent cook, Precieuse also enjoyed church, crossword puzzles, reading, music, playing the slots at the casino, lottery scratch offs, bingo, flower gardening, and watching the Wheel of Fortune.