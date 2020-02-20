RACINE — Piroska “Petie” Paal, 93, passed away at the Ridgewood Care Center on Monday, February 17, 2020, with her family at her side. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward Catholic Church, 15th and Grove Ave. on Saturday, February 21st at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Highway 32. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church.