RACINE — Piroska “Petie” Paal, 93, passed away at the Ridgewood Care Center on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward Catholic Church, 15th and Grove Ave. on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Allan Bratkowski officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Highway 32. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMTAORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
