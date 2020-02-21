Piroska "Petie" Paal

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward Catholic Church, 15th and Grove Ave. on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Allan Bratkowski officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Highway 32. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church.