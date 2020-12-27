Pietta Marie Marino (Nee: Presta)

May 24th 1931—December 20, 2020
RACINE—Pietta Marie Marino, aged 89 passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center. Pietta was born May 24th 1931. She was the oldest daughter of the late Samuel and Mary (nee Quadracci) Presta.
She was a graduate of the Horlick high school of 1949. On June 9, 1951 she was united in marriage to Donald Frank Marino. Pietta worked at her grandfather’s store as a teenager and the Sentry store most of her adult life. She was a member of the Vittoria Colonna Organization for Italian American women. She loved to dance and socialize and loved attending dances and parties at the Roma Lodge. In the summers she planted her favorite flowers, geraniums and spent the colder season painting ceramics. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grand-children.
Surviving her are her husband of 69 years, Don; children, Karen Marino, Samuel (Shelley) Marino; grandchildren, Martin, Samantha (Josh) Netzinger and Christina; great-grandchildren; Bailey, Bentley and Melanie; sister, Marlene Arndt, twin brothers Lawrence (JoAnn) Presta, Virgil Presta; nieces, nephews and other relatives and dear friends.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Rita Catholic Church 4339 Douglas Ave. with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet for visitation Wednesday 10:30 am until the time of mass at the church. The family requests visitors wear masks and social distance. Memorials to UNICEF- USA have been suggested by the family.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
