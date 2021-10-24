July 6, 1942—Oct. 15, 2021

RACINE — Phyllis Yvonne Hickman transitioned to eternal life on October 15, 2021 at home in the arms of her loving daughter. She was the seventh child born to Arthur Gonzales and Maggie Elizabeth Bronaugh on July 6, 1942 in the city of Racine, WI.

As the youngest, Phyllis grew up surrounded by the love of her parents, brothers and sisters. She accepted Jesus Christ at 13 years old, and joined Little Macedonia Church of God in Christ. She served faithfully in many departments, as a Sunday School teacher, most notably head of the youth’s music department (Sunshine Band), and Mother of the Church. Throughout her life, faith in God was her everything.

She graduated from Washington Park High School. Phyllis continued pursuing her vision while attending college in Los Angeles, California. While living in California, she met Pastor William Truman Hickman, whom she would marry and give birth to a daughter and a son. After her marriage dissolved Phyllis focused on her children and building her life.