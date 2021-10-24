July 6, 1942—Oct. 15, 2021
RACINE — Phyllis Yvonne Hickman transitioned to eternal life on October 15, 2021 at home in the arms of her loving daughter. She was the seventh child born to Arthur Gonzales and Maggie Elizabeth Bronaugh on July 6, 1942 in the city of Racine, WI.
As the youngest, Phyllis grew up surrounded by the love of her parents, brothers and sisters. She accepted Jesus Christ at 13 years old, and joined Little Macedonia Church of God in Christ. She served faithfully in many departments, as a Sunday School teacher, most notably head of the youth’s music department (Sunshine Band), and Mother of the Church. Throughout her life, faith in God was her everything.
She graduated from Washington Park High School. Phyllis continued pursuing her vision while attending college in Los Angeles, California. While living in California, she met Pastor William Truman Hickman, whom she would marry and give birth to a daughter and a son. After her marriage dissolved Phyllis focused on her children and building her life.
Phyllis worked as a computer professional at Massy Ferguson for 28 years, rarely missing a day. The word endurance described the small-framed dynamo of a woman who always strived to do the will of God. She was not a quitter. When the company closed, Phyllis reinvented herself, earned an Associate Degree in Child Development and opened the Humpty Dumpty daycare in her home. Her passion for teaching children gave her a new found purpose in life.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Charles) Richmond; grandchildren: Terry (Chermaine) Loyd, Tai Loyd Trenton Loyd, and Ashley Smith all of Texas. To cherish her memories are great-grandchildren: Micah Loyd, Amya Loyd, Terry Loyd III, Kingston Gibbs, Tyrique Loyd and Makyla Loyd.
She is also survived by sisters: Jean Bronaugh, Joyce (Edward) Ayers; sister-in-law: Bernice Bronaugh; and her dear niece and sister in Christ, Marsha Laws. She is further survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Phyllis is preceded in death by her son, William Truman “Bino” Hickman, Jr.; parents; two brothers: Arthur Bronaugh, Jr. and Fred Bronaugh; three sisters: Magdalene Chambers, Dolores Stockmon and Joan Dyess; two nephews: Minor Chambers and Bryan Bronaugh.
Phyllis ran her race, finished her course and will be cherished forever.
Private funeral services with interment at Graceland Cemetery were held.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to