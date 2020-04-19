Phyllis S. Jensen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 3, 1927 – April 11, 2020

Phyllis Suzanne Jensen was born August 3, 1927 in Rockford, IL to Martin and Dorothy Floody. She graduated from East Rockford High School in 1945. She attended Ripon College, where she met Oscar “Ozzie” Jensen on January 6, 1946. They were married in Rockford, IL at Bethesda Covenant Church on August 23, 1947.

After caring for her family for many years, Phyllis began working as a teacher’s aide at Mitchell Elementary. She remained good friends with her teachers over many years. Phyllis always said, “I started kindergarten when Jim started college.”

Phyllis was an avid golfer for 68 years, belonging to both Ives Grove and Johnson’s Park Women’s Golf Leagues. She served as president for many years. She and Ozzie also belonged to a Friday night couples league and maintained, “A golfing friend is a forever friend.” They passed their love of golf on to many family members and Phyllis was especially proud that her only granddaughter, Kalynn, is a teaching pro at Pine Grove Country Club in Iron Mountain, MI.