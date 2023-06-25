Phyllis Roszkowski

March 20, 1928 – June 9, 2023

RACINE - Phyllis (nee; McManus) Roszkowski, 95, peacefully passed away Friday, June 9, 2023. She was born on March 20, 1928 in Oxbow, Saskatchewan, Canada, the daughter of James and Mary (nee: Coughlin) McManus. Phyllis graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Regina Saskatchewan in 1945. She moved to Racine in 1946. Phyllis held secretary/bookkeeping jobs at various companies. On June 4, 1960, in Holy Name Church, she was united in marriage to Chester Roszkowski. Phyllis was a member of St. Lucy's Church and was involved as a Eucharistic minister, CCD teacher, Altar Society, and other volunteer opportunities. Phyllis loved playing cards and treasured her bridge club friends.

Surviving are her children: Michael (Tally) Roszkowski, of Racine; Jane (Andrew) Held, of Madison; and Alan Roszkowski of Racine; grandchildren, Alex (Diane), Hannah (Parker Jones), Claire, Sophie, Elliot, Eva, Naomi, Caroline; sisters-in-law: Marge McManus, of Eau Claire; Patricia Roszkowski, of Greenfield; and brother-in-law, Victor Kirsch, of Edina MN; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: John (Patricia) McManus, Gerald (Iva) McManus, Margaret (Ralph) Mulroy, Bernadette (Harry) Nielsen, Douglas McManus, and Mary Kirsch and her brothers and sisters-in-law: Harriet Kaminski, Walter (Margaret) Roszkowski, Sophie Pierce, Casimir (Katie) Roszkowski, Stanley (Betty) Roszkowski, Henry (Faith) Roszkowski, Alex (Delia) Roszkowski, Eugene (Winifred) Roszkowski, and Edward Roszkowski.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 11:30 am in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. A luncheon will immediately follow. Visitation will be in St. Lucy Church on Wednesday, July 5th, from 9:30 – 11:30 am. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Lucy's Church, the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.

A special thank you to nurses from Ascension Healthcare for their loving and compassionate care.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com