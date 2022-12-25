Phyllis Rankin Schmidt

July 15, 1928—Dec. 17, 2022

Born July 15, 1928. Died peacefully after a short illness on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the age of 94. Survived by loving children: Randy (Marlene) Schmidt, Patricia (Gary) Brand, and Lee (Tamara) Schmidt; grandchildren: Christopher (Julia) Brand, Kelly (Brandon) Koll, Janel (John) Clausen, Michael Schmidt, Katie (Chad) Svendsen, Cory (Destiny) Schmidt and 13 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other family members and friends.

There is one word that encompasses Phyllis’s long, beautiful life, and that is harmony. Throughout the years, from her childhood as the baby of six children growing up in South Milwaukee to living in California as a young mother and then returning to Racine to raise her three children, music and singing was a constant thread of joy and light. She sang with the Sweet Adeline Chorus in the 1970s and 80s, which included cherished travels abroad. She formed a quartet called the 5 ft. 4 that sang at nursing homes and social gatherings, she played piano by ear, and no family birthday song was complete without her pure voice.

Phyllis was tiny, but fierce. She was feisty, funny, opinionated, kind, generous and joyful…our little energizer bunny ‘til the end. She was an amazing cook and baker, including the best rhubarb pie and chicken dumplings. She loved birds and animals, especially her beloved dog Buddy. She also loved watching the cardinals that often visited her bird feeders. Native American tribes believe that red cardinals are messengers of departed ones. Phyllis: mom, grandma, great grandma, we see your spirit in the fiery red cardinal. We hear your singing. We feel your harmony. We will love and miss you forever.

Preceded in death by Boots, her loving husband of 68 years, and many other family members. Her intermediate family will hold a private celebration of life, with no formal funeral services.