 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phyllis R. Heinen
0 comments

Phyllis R. Heinen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Phyllis R. Heinen

RACINE – Phyllis Rae Heinen, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St, Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11 a.m.—12 p.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 12 p.m. Interment will be held Monday the 22nd at Graceland Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery entrance at 11 a.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The best dog breeds for families with kids

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News