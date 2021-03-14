Phyllis R. Heinen

RACINE – Phyllis Rae Heinen, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St, Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11 a.m.—12 p.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 12 p.m. Interment will be held Monday the 22nd at Graceland Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery entrance at 11 a.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
