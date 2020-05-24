Phyllis R. Heinen

She was an avid weekly league bowler for as long as her body would allow it, enjoying the game, the fun and the camaraderie. It was a special pleasure to have her all to yourself, to sit down for a good and wide-ranging chat. She was well-versed on many topics, with Spirituality being especially dear to her heart and something to which she dedicated time and energy to investigate, to ponder and to exchange ideas with others who shared this priority. She believed in the natural way of sustaining health and knew about and used natural foods and sources of vitamins, minerals and health-giving alternatives to pharmaceuticals. Her personal ‘doctoring’ worked well, providing her with 90 years of life, which she led to the fullest. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her for her positive attitude, her interest in life, ideas and people, her joy in the company of others and her love and appreciation for even the slightest kindness shown her.