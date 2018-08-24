Phyllis Pagano

September 7, 1924—August 22, 2018
RACINE—Phyllis (nee: Leonhart ) Pagano,93, passed away on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Kenosha.
She was born in Chicago, IL, on September 7, 1924 the daughter of the late Maximilian and Vera (nee: Kahns) Leonhart. Phyllis was united in marriage to Dr. Clarence J. Pagano on October 15, 1949 in Chicago, IL. She became a registered nurse after graduating from Cook County School of Nursing. Phyllis lived in Oak Park, IL, Naples, FL, and Racine, WI. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
Phyllis found great enjoyment in gardening, antiquing, and teaching Yoga. Most of all, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Dr. Mary Pagano of Racine, Amy Fulton of Wauconda, IL, Anne (John) Cunningham of Wheaton, IL, Julie (Dr. Timothy) Puhr of Princeton, IL, and Dr. Stephen (Jeannine) Pagano of Franksville; 14 grandchildren, Mary, Kimberly (Jose) Laureano, Michael (Jenna) Pagano, Amanda (Richard) DeBaz, Matthew (Amy) Fulton, Bryan and fiancé Katie, Aubrey (fiancé Jeremy) Fulton, John, Elizabeth (Matt) Magan, Michael (Claire) Cunningham, Conor, Patrick Cunningham, Joseph (Michele), and Nicholas Puhr. Phyllis is also survived by sisters, Jackie Nelson of Columbus, OH, and Geri Kinnear of Lisle, IL. Phyllis is further survived by nieces, nephews, many other relatives and dear friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Clarence Pagano on March 27, 1999, grandson, Stephen Puhr on December 17, 2016, and brother-in-law, Bob Kinnear.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street on Saturday August 25, 2018 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Phyllis will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Phyllis’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Azura Memory Care, Kenosha and Hospice Alliance for the kind and professional care given to the Pagano family.
Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
262-632-4479
