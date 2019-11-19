October 18, 1924—November 17, 2019

Phyllis Marie Lehman died Sunday November 17th after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage at home six days earlier. She was in hospice care of Ascension All Saints with her family and a talented nursing staff at her bedside when she passed.

Phyllis was born on 18 October 1924 in Virgil, Illinois where her father was the town blacksmith. She had just celebrated her 95th birthday a few weeks before her death. The youngest of three siblings born to Alma (nee Netzbandt) and Frank Reiche, Phyllis came to Racine with her family in 1929 when Frank was looking for work.

She attended Knapp Elementary and Mitchell Junior High and graduated from Washington Park High School in 1942. During the war she worked as a secretary and married Warren Lehman when he came home from military service. As a young bride she lived in Woodruff, WI and by the time the couple returned to Racine in 1950 they had a son, John, and a daughter, Linda. Shortly after their return to Racine a second son, Mark, was born. She was, through all her many years, a very devoted and caring wife and mother.