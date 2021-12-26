Phyllis M. Wishau (nee: Hansen)

February 13, 1931 – December 21, 2021

RACINE—Phyllis Martha Wishau, age 90, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Shorelight at Siena. She was born in Racine, February 2, 1931, the 5th of 9 children of Harold and Anna (nee: Gizinski) Hansen.

Phyllis graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1949”. On November 21, 1959, she was united in marriage to Leslie “Les” Wishau who preceded her in death, May 19, 1994. She and Les owned Wishau’s Service Station from 1959 – 1990. Phyllis was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. She was an avid bowler who coached Junior Bowling and had belonged to bowling leagues her entire life. She also enjoyed BINGO and anything to stay active. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her sons: Tom (Doreen) Wishau, William Wishau (Sherrie); grandchildren, Kyle Wishau (Fiancee Andrea), Ian Wishau, Bailey (Tim) Mathis, Bryce Wishau; sisters: Marian Beyer, Marjorie Tyle, Jean Wishau; in-laws, Beverly Wishau, Ken (Marcia) Wishau, and Mary Hansen; nieces, nephews, other dear relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by siblings: Harold, Charles, Patricia Meier, Donald, and Carol Coates; and brothers-in law: Russell, Floyd and Gerald Wishau.

Private services will be held with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Shorelight Memory Care for their loving and compassionate care.

