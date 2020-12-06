Phyllis Lynn Sell

RACINE – Phyllis L. Sell, 74, passed away at Aurora Medical Center on December 2, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, December 27, 2020 (AFTER CHRISTMAS) for a visitation and time to meet with her family from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Due to COVID19, the funeral home is allowing 25 people at a time and masks are required. A private service will take place for the immediate family on Monday. However, all are invited to watch via livestream at 11:00 a.m. by clicking on the link above her obituary on our website.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000
