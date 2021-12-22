May 5, 1932 – December 2, 2021

RACINE—Phyllis Lorraine Rognsvoog Schreiber Larson, “My 89 years of life in mostly Racine have ended on December 2, 2021, due to renal failure.” I tried to be a good daughter to my wonderful parents, Thorvald Michael and Verna Louisa (nee Hansen) Rognsvoog. I received my education in Racine, Park High School class of 1950.

Of my best accomplishments, my children are the most important. Bruce Schreiber, Jim Schreiber (ex-Donna Buska), Scott (Evie) Schreiber, Lee Ann (Shawn) Pautz; and stepchildren: Kay (Rollie) Stewart and Scott Lewis Larson have given me many great memories along with their wonderful children.

My first husband Harold Schreiber and I shared six difficult years of a young marriage and three sons. We divorced in 1958.

I had been employed at Hamilton Beach, Goldblatts, Osters, American Honda Warehouse and also our own business, L & M Meats.

In 1963 I married Bervin (Lars) Larson and then our interesting life began. He had been a butcher at Buehler’s Meat Market after his move to Racine from LaCrosse and next started L & M Meats with Henry Meyer. I was involved with the catering. Our daughter Lee Ann was born in 1969 and brought us much joy. During our marriage we hosted eight Rotary exchange students and learned to enjoy their different cultures and personalities. We later visited some of their countries.

As a licensed pilot my husband and I enjoyed flying on many flights with the Kumms. Lars and I shared many hobbies and I especially loved to garden, read, do art projects, solve Sudoku puzzles, create stained glass pictures, listen to country classic music, watch the Packers play football and making the food that my family liked the best, like pies, soup, and a special green spaghetti with meatballs. Together we have 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Each one very special. My special brother Larry (Julie) Rognsvoog survives me along with my sisters-in-law: Connie, Janice.

My husband Lars died in 2009, my brother Leo in 1964, my brother Fred in 2005. Stepson Scott Lewis died in 1983. And my first-born son, Bruce died in 2020, which brought me much sadness.

To all of my loving relatives, friends and good neighbors I wish for you a happy life. Thanks for everything.”

There will be a memorial service celebrating my life on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with my grandson, Ryan Schreiber officiating. There will be a time to visit with my family beforehand from 3:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

The family sends the deepest gratitude to Seasons Hospice; Theresa, Avery, Wendy, Laurie & Lisa. Jim was his mom’s main caretaker in hospice care, along with loving help from granddaughters: Devina and Melissa, and daughter-in-law Donna.

Memorials have been suggested to the Salvation Army.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME

& CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT

53403 (262)-552-9000