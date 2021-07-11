June 19, 1930—July 6, 2021

RACINE—Phyllis L. Wilson, age 91, died Tuesday July 6, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Phyllis was born in Kenosha on June 19, 1930, daughter to the late William and Ida (nee: Fischer) Langenbach.

On November 10, 1956, Phyllis was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harry R. Wilson. They shared fifty-three beautiful years together and raised six children before Harry’s death on April 18, 2010.

Phyllis was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was also a charter member of The Artist Gallery and served on the board of the Racine Arts Council. Phyllis was known for the art pieces and cards she created from her handmade paper. She was a professional singer and loved traveling.

Phyllis will be missed by her children: Brian, Brooke and Bret Wilson; her grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio Street, on Saturday July 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service celebrating Phyllis’s life to start at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Covenant Presbyterian Church have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

