1940 – 2020
Heavens Gates Welcomed Phyllis L. Stinson on December 2, 2020.
Phyllis Stinson, born October 1st 1940, met her lord, family, and friends on December 2, 2020. She is survived by her only daughter, Suzanne D. Stinson-Hernandez (Richard Hernandez) her granddaughters, Monica Stinson-Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, and Jennifer Hernandez. Along with her only grandson Christian Stinson-Hernandez. Phyllis was born and raised in the city of Chicago, IL. She made a name for herself in the downtown business world. She was heavily involved with her church, church activities, and had many church friends + family from Bridgeport (Chicago, IL). Her fabulousness brought her to come live in Racine in the year of 2004. Shortly after, her family followed her from the big city to Racine, and planted roots.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm.
Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY
803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to:
