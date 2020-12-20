 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phyllis L. Sell
0 comments

Phyllis L. Sell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Phyllis L. Sell

RACINE – Phyllis L. Sell, 74, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on December 2, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, December 27, 2020 for a visitation and time to meet with her family from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the funeral home is allowing 25 people at a time and masks are required. A private service will take place for the immediate family on Monday. However, all are invited to watch via livestream at 11:00 a.m. by clicking on the link above her obituary on our website. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News