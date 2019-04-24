Phyllis K. Poelman (Nee: Kintzler)

April 23, 1928—April 13, 2019
RACINE—Phyllis, 90, passed away Saturday April 13, 2019 at Racine Commons. Phyl was born to the late Emery and Viola Kintzler, April 23, 1928.
On June 28, 1952 Phyl was united in marriage to Herman “Bud” Poelman who proceeded her in death October 2, 2004.
She will be dearly missed by her children: Kurt and Dona, their son Zachary, Kurt’s adult children, Tarah and Stephanie; Kyle and DeAnna and their children, Nathan (Rebecca) and Olivia; Lance and his boys Hans and Vaughnn; Logan and his son Simon; her sister, Dorothy. Phyl was a great and great-grandmother, leaving in her memory, Mariah and Melvin, Jaden and Melody. Phyl was preceded in death by her husband ‘Bud”, brothers, Harry, Burton, David and sister Carol, as well as brothers and sister-in-law’s, nieces and nephews.
Phyl was a devoted member of Racine’s history and heritage. She knew Racine’s history amongst the best. She was a longtime member of Preservation Racine.
The Family would like to thank Bruce, Shalia, Mona, Gary and special nephew Kasey for all the help, care they provided Phyl.
In accordance with Phyl’s wishes private service were held and interment services were held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.
Memorials to Preservation Racine and Marine Corps League have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
