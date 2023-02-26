March 16, 1932—Feb. 22, 2023

WINTHROP HARBOR—Phyllis Joy Davison, 90, of Winthrop Harbor, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on March 16, 1932, to the late John and Ruth (Witt) Houtzinger in Kenosha. She graduated from Wilmot High School.

On October 2, 1954, she married Thomas E. Davison at Kenosha Bible Church. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2003.

Phyllis worked at the VA Hospital with a psychologist in her younger years.

Phyllis attended a Methodist Church in Winthrop Harbor.

Phyllis was a poet and was published three times, loved writing and wrote her own book of poetry. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, hosting bible study and lived life to the fullest. Family and dear friends meant everything to her.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Laurie Davison; her grandchildren: Jennifer (Ariel Rodriguez) Davison and James Davison; her great-grandchildren: Addie and Loretta; and her siblings: Alvin (Mayabelle) Houtsinger and Gladys Epping. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Barb Davison; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by a son, Thomas J. Davison, and a brother, Donald Houtsinger.

Funeral Services for Phyllis will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

