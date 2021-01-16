Phyllis J. Harris

She worked for many years at S.C. Johnson in Racine. While working full-time, Phyllis earned her bachelor’s degree from Alverno College at the age of 52, and we beamed with pride. Starting in Human Resources at SCJ – she ended up working with international employees who would come to Racine with their families for a few years. Phyllis would make sure they got what they needed to be comfortable in their new home, often welcoming them into her own home for meals and celebrations. For a kid born and raised in Racine, Phyllis made many lifelong friends from around the world.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, Ken (Dawn) Harris, Mike (Peggy) Harris, Pat Harris and Rusty Harris, all in Racine; her grandchildren, Breanna (DeMont) Mitchell of San Antonio, TX, Natalie (Colin) Zeman of Green Bay, Ellen Harris of Milwaukee, Claire Harris of Brooklyn, NY and Sam Harris of Los Angeles, CA; her great grandchildren DJ, LaRen and Malachi Mitchell; her sister Toni Eucalano and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Russ; sisters Melly Boone, Jenny Gentz and Rita Bernatovich; brother in-laws Tony Eucalano, Duane Gentz, Jack Boone and Ben Bernatovich; father and mother in-law Russell and Minnie Harris; and sisters in-law Gladys (Charles) Simanek, Muriel (Harvey) Kraft and Arlene (John) Sorenson.