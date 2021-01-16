July 12, 1937 – January 12, 2021
Racine—Phyllis J. Harris (nee: Crocco), age 83, of Racine, passed away peacefully at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
She was born in Racine on July 12, 1937, daughter of the late Anthony and Caroline Crocco. Phyllis was very proud of her Italian heritage loving our large family gatherings. She graduated from William Horlick High School in 1955 where she met the love of her life – Russ Harris. The two were married on September 29, 1956 at St. Joseph’s in Racine.
Those who knew Phyllis would often describe her as colorful, a force of nature, a human dynamo, funny, energetic, sassy, warm and kind with a great laugh and smile. She taught her children many important life lessons based on how she treated people. Phyllis’ house was the place in the neighborhood where the kids always wanted to play – and she made sure we all learned our manners. She was like a second “Mom” to many of our friends and relatives. And you always knew where you stood with Phyllis.
To those lucky enough to experience Christmastime with Phyllis, she had an amazing and warm display of Christmas trees in her home – one year she had 14 trees in all! She loved rock and roll, was a wonderful cook who loved to feed everybody, adored her dogs and was proud of her kids and grandkids. Phyllis was a generous and compassionate person who always thought about others first.
She worked for many years at S.C. Johnson in Racine. While working full-time, Phyllis earned her bachelor’s degree from Alverno College at the age of 52, and we beamed with pride. Starting in Human Resources at SCJ – she ended up working with international employees who would come to Racine with their families for a few years. Phyllis would make sure they got what they needed to be comfortable in their new home, often welcoming them into her own home for meals and celebrations. For a kid born and raised in Racine, Phyllis made many lifelong friends from around the world.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Ken (Dawn) Harris, Mike (Peggy) Harris, Pat Harris and Rusty Harris, all in Racine; her grandchildren, Breanna (DeMont) Mitchell of San Antonio, TX, Natalie (Colin) Zeman of Green Bay, Ellen Harris of Milwaukee, Claire Harris of Brooklyn, NY and Sam Harris of Los Angeles, CA; her great grandchildren DJ, LaRen and Malachi Mitchell; her sister Toni Eucalano and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Russ; sisters Melly Boone, Jenny Gentz and Rita Bernatovich; brother in-laws Tony Eucalano, Duane Gentz, Jack Boone and Ben Bernatovich; father and mother in-law Russell and Minnie Harris; and sisters in-law Gladys (Charles) Simanek, Muriel (Harvey) Kraft and Arlene (John) Sorenson.
The family will hold a private service for Phyllis. In addition – a one-hour virtual event will be held using Zoom to celebrate Phyllis on Saturday, January 23 at 10 am CST. If you would like to attend the virtual event, please send an email to: celebratephyllisharris@gmail.com and an event link will be sent to you.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Monica’s Senior Living or the Wisconsin Humane Society. The family wishes to thank everyone at St. Monica’s for their loving care and support.
Phyllis will be laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove with the love of her life – Russ Harris.
