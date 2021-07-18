Phyllis F. Zelenski

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) on Friday, JULY 23, 2021, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. One of Phyllis’s last requests was that everyone in attendance be vaccinated to keep everyone safe at her funeral. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.