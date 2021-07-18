RACINE – Phyllis F. Zelenski, 73, passed away in Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg on Sunday, July 4, 2021 from complications caused by Merkel cell carcinoma.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) on Friday, JULY 23, 2021, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. One of Phyllis’s last requests was that everyone in attendance be vaccinated to keep everyone safe at her funeral. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
