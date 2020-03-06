1931—2020

Phyllis F. Brook, 88, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Geneva Lake Manor.

Born in Lyons, Wisconsin on May 9, 1931, she was the daughter of Leonard and Lauretta (nee Dreesman) Heck. Her early life was spent in Lyons, where she graduated from St. Joseph’s Grade School and St. Mary’s High School. On November 28, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Church in Lyons, she was united in marriage to Charles Brook. Since marriage, Burlington has been their home. Charles preceded her in death on December 30, 2016.

After marriage, Phyllis worked as a bookkeeper for Dardis Lumber. She became a homemaker after having children but went back to work part time at Trostels in Lake Geneva after her children were grown. Phyllis was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers and tending to her flower gardens. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.