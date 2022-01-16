April 30, 1932 - Jan. 9, 2022

WAUNAKEE - Phyllis D. Gister Svoboda, age 89, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, after a recent illness.

Phyllis was born April 30, 1932, to Bennie and Violet (Terss) Gister, in Racine, WI. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Stuart Svoboda; their daughter, Laurie Svoboda Wegger (Mike Collas); her brother, Kerry Gister, and sister-in-law, Beth Gister; nephews: Carey Gister (Cynthia Gutierrez), Brian Gister, Andrew Gister (Daphne Bennett), Ryan (Alison) Gister, Mark (Allison) Gister, Elwood (Jody) Svoboda, and Kevin (Lynda) Svoboda; niece, Susan (Ed) Bezek; aunt Florence Gister; and great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends in Racine, La Crosse, and De Forest, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Earle Gister; sister-in-law, Glynda Gister; brother-in-law, Woodrow Svoboda; sister-in-law, Jill Svoboda; uncles and aunts; and beloved dog, Lexi.

Phyllis graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine, WI, in June, 1950. In Racine, she worked for Modine Manufacturing Company until her marriage to her husband Stu, on November 15, 1952, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She then worked for First National Bank.

Phyllis and Stu moved to La Crosse, WI, in 1960, where their daughter was born, and Phyllis volunteered at Lutheran Hospital's Ladies Auxiliary and served as its longtime treasurer. They moved to Jefferson Square in De Forest, WI, in December 1992, and Phyllis became a member of, and volunteered at, Burke Lutheran Church.

Phyllis and Stu enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States and the world, including many trips to Hawaii, as well as trips to Greece, Norway, Hong Kong, and several cruises. Phyllis loved socializing with her friends, reading, playing slots at the casino, and watching the Badgers and Packers.

A celebration of life may be held at a later date to allow family and friends to gather and share memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local humane society/animal shelter, to Burke Lutheran Church (5720 Portage Rd, Madison, WI 53718), or to a favorite charity.