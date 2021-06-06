Phyllis C. "Penny" Wespetat

Feb. 28, 1945 — May 26, 2021

RACINE — Phyllis Carol Wespetat, “Penny”, age 76, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Racine, February 28, 1945, daughter of the late Arthur and Patricia (nee Davidson) Wespetat.

Penny was employed as a phlebotomist by Racine Medical Clinic and retired from Wheaton Franciscan working in the lab. Phyllis was an artist and enjoyed creating many pieces. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her brother-in-law, Roland Lee; her nephew, Andrew Lee (Tim Wendt); other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister, Sandra J. Lee in 2016.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Friday, June 11, 2021, 5-6 p.m. A prayer service will follow at 6 p.m. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

