Phyllis A. Garstecki

August 18, 1926—December 27, 2018
ROCHESTER—Garstecki, Phyllis A., age 92, of Rochester, entered Eternal Life with our Lord on December 27, 2018.
Phyllis was born August 18, 1926 to the late Edwin and Louise (nee. Molitor) Plucker of Rochester, WI. She attended Rochester Elementary School and The Racine County Agricultural School. On June 5, 1948 she was united in marriage to John M. Garstecki of Green Bay at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Dover. Phyllis was a loving, dedicated wife and mother. She loved her family, her dog Corkie, her Plucker Homestead, her “Aggie” friends, flowers, dark chocolate, car rides, ice cream, desserts, “Taco Tuesdays” and meals at White Fox Den II. She had a unique gift of humor and the ability to find joy in everything. She had a strong Catholic faith and loved life! She will be deeply missed by many.
Surviving are 3 of her 5 children, daughter, Juel (Robert) Liebke of Waterford, sons, Michael (friend Sheryl) of Union Grove, and Paul of Waterford; 6 grandchildren, Heidi, Ryan (Stacey), Jenna, Taylor, Colin (fiancé Chris), and Terra; 3 great-grandchildren, Kennedy (fiancé Nate), Lily and Shaun; 2 great-great grandchildren, twins Blake and Presley. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Jena Garstecki of Tucson, AZ, 2 sisters-in-law, Midge Garstecki of Green Bay, and Betty Plucker of Cambridge; along with family friend Lee Kratochvil of Florida, family and care helpers, Diedre, Pat, Becky and her special live in helper Mary.
She is preceded in death by her husband John, 2 children, Linda and David; her parents, Edwin and Louise Plucker; brothers, Jim and Bill Plucker; sister, Martha (Leonard) Winski and sister-in-law, Bette Plucker.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019, from 10-11:00 AM with Memorial Mass beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. A luncheon will follow services and a Private inurnment will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, donations to Special Olympics, The Guiding Eyes for the Blind (service dogs), American Heart Association, Kenosha K-Town Wheelchair Transport, or “Burlington Aurora at Home” Hospice Care would be appreciated.
Special Thanks to Dr. Jolanta Twardy and Dr. Stephen Welka (Burlington) for their kindness and care all these years.
