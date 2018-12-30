Phyllis A. Garstecki

August 18, 1926—December 27, 2018
Garstecki, Phyllis A. age 92 of Rochester entered Eternal life with our Lord, on December 27, 2018.
She was born August 18, 1926 to the late Edwin and Louise (nee. Molitor) Plucker of Rochester. WI. On June 5, 1948 she was united in marriage to John M. Garstecki of Green Bay at St. Mary’s Church of Dover. She attended Rochester Elementary School and the The Racine County Agricultural School. She lover her “Aggie friends” and was a loving, dedicated wife and mother.
Visitation Saturday January 5th, 2019 from 10-11 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 305 South First Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185. Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 AM with luncheon to follow. Private Inurnment at St. Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics, The Guiding Eyes for the Blind (Service Dogs), American Heart Association, Kenosha K-Town Wheelchair Transport or “Burlington Aurora at Home” Hospice Care would be appreciated. ‘Full obituary will appear online at www.mealyfuneralhome.com or in your Wednesday Journal Times.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
