November 9, 1954 – June 23, 2019
MILWAUKEE – Phillip Scott Morrison, 64, passed away at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on June 23, 2019.
Phil was born in Racine on November 9, 1954, the son of Robert A. Morrison and Doris May (nee: Sorenson) Morrison. Phil joined the Army at 17 years old and served for three years. He married Ericka Schleichen in 1975 while in Germany. They had three sons, Stevie (Laura), Christopher (Irena) and Michael (Christine); Stevie has four boys, Dakota, Zak, Benjamin and Nicholas (Nemo); and one great grandson, Logan. Christopher has two boys and a girl, Jacob, Logan and Serena. Michael has three girls and a boy, Amya, Sophia, Marissa and Skyler. Phil left behind ten brothers and sisters, Char Helman, Bobby (Sherrie) Morrison, Jimmy Morrison, Lona (Tom) Christensen, Rochelle (Rick) Tennessen, Randy (Maryann) Morrison, Dawn Hope, Andrea Morrison, Rick Morrison and Roger (Ferlie) Morrison. Phil is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Phil worked for Piggly Wiggly and Super Saver for 17 years, then went into janitorial service until he retired at 62 years old.
In keeping with Phil’s wishes, a private family service was held. Inurnment with Full Military Honors took place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
