Phillip Peter Tishuk

January 29, 1949 — March 11, 2020

RACINE — Phillip Peter Tishuk, 71, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Due to our current health situation and on recommendation of the CDC, federal and state officials regarding public gatherings, the Memorial Service for Phil has been postponed and will be scheduled for a later date.

PURATH-STRAND FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

