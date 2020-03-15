January 29, 1949 – March 11, 2020
RACINE – Phillip Peter Tishuk, 71, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Phil was born in Racine on January 29, 1949 to Peter Tishuk and Helen (nee: Kern) Hagar. On December 16, 1972 he married the former Diane “Dyan” Lohaus. Phil retired from Lowe’s Home Improvement.
A memorial service for Phil will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:30 p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Service information
4:00PM-6:30PM
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
6:30PM
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
