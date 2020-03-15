Phillip Peter Tishuk

Phil was born in Racine on January 29, 1949 to Peter Tishuk and Helen (nee: Kern) Hagar. On December 16, 1972 he married the former Diane “Dyan” Lohaus. Phil retired from Lowe’s Home Improvement.

A memorial service for Phil will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:30 p.m.