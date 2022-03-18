March 27, 1939—March 14, 2022

On March 14, 2022, Phillip Joseph Neumiller III (W9HAG or KC9IS) 82, of Big Flats, Adams, WI formerly of Racine, WI went to his heavenly home. He struggled with complications of heart failure.

Phillip was born on March 27, 1939, in Kenosha, WI to Phillip Neumiller II and Stella M (nee Kozlick) Neumiller. He was blessed with two marriages. Married to Loraine Ann (nee Kuether) Neumiller on July 16, 1960 and widowed in 2002. He found love again to Barb C. (nee Macleish) Neumiller and remarried on August 25, 2007.

Phillip is survived by his wife Barb C. Neumiller; sisters: Patricia E. Neumiller of Reno, NV, and Susan Neumiller Twin Lakes, WI. Also, three children from his first marriage: Sheryl J. (nee Neumiller-Kugel) and Robert Obernberger of Bancroft, WI, Phillip D. Neumiller IV of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Judith P. Neumiller (James (Bud) Perkins) of Jefferson, WI; his stepchildren: David Dyer of Cottage Grove, WI, Michael Dyer of Rio, WI; his grandchildren: Brad R. and Rachel Kugel II (step), Kristen M. (Obernberger) and Ricky Polack, Jessica A. Kugel, Brandon L. Kugel, Phillip M. Neumiller V., Madeline M. Neumiller, Jeremiah J. Neumiller, Josephine L. Neumiller; step grandchildren: Crystal Jacobson, and Nolan and Preston Dyer; great-grandchildren: Faith, Jade, Prestin, Olivia and step great-grandchild, Emily.

He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Neumiller II (1989); mother, Stella Neumiller (1988); sister, Phyllis M. (nee Neumiller) Podella (1975); brother, William J. Neumiller (2015); and step-son, Timothy Dyer (2018).

Phillip graduated valedictorian from Union Grove High School in 1957. He attended Carthage College with a concentration on biology and chemistry. He worked for SC Johnson for over 40 years and retired in 2004 as a Senior Product Research Scientist. As an Inventor he is named on over 35 US patents, including some international patents. His noted works are with Deep Woods Off, Raid Ant and Roach, Glade, Curell, Windex and scents affecting human behavior and interaction with the world. He invented a molecule, cleaning products and dabbled in anti-gravity technology. His knowledge was passed onto medical and nursing students.

He loved to share his faith in God and teach others through Sunday School and served as an Elder. He loved to sing in the choir and other church activities as an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, WI. Phillip was 10 years old when he received his Ham radio license W9HAG, and an active member of the I-94 Ham Radio Club. He was proud of the many QSL cards from all over the world. He served as a member of the United States Air Force National Guard. He was part of a long-term research study by the University of Wisconsin and was surveyed each year on his accomplishments.

In 1970, he purchased property in BigFlats, WI to fulfill his love of fishing and hunting, and his dream of a cabin in the woods as a legacy for his family. His dream progressed onto the entire family purchasing property surrounding his estate, bringing the extended family together to worship in the small chapel that he built. The families spent many holidays and summer vacations on this property, and they still own and thrive in this area.

He will be missed by all for his wit and sense of humor.

Memorial services start with visitation at 11:00 a.m. following with service at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 starting with visitation 10:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Racine, Wisconsin. Rev. Daniel Feldscher will officiate. After service, interment is at West Lawn Memorial Park, Mount Pleasant. A luncheon will be served at Infusino’s Restaurant in Racine after interment. All monetary donations will be forwarded to the America Heart Association.