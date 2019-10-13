August 23, 1937 – October 6, 2019
FORMERLY OF RACINE – died Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 at age 82. On May 2, 1964 he married the love of his life Barbara DeHahn at St. Stanislaus Parish in Racine; she preceded him in death.
He worked as a pressman from 1957 until 1998 at Western Publishing in Racine. He will be sadly missed by his two children, Theresa (Michael) Kelly and David (Jamie) Strazzinski and his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Bryant) and Nicholas (Penelope). Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Sat., Oct. 19th from 9 AM until the 11 AM memorial service at the Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial at Prairie Home Cemetery. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for the complete obituary, directions or to leave the family an online tribute.
