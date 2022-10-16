Phillip David Neumiller

April 16, 1963—Oct. 11, 2022

WAUPACA — Phillip (Phil) David Neumiller, 59, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton, WI.

Phil was born on April 16, 1963 in Racine, WI, to Phillip and Loraine (Kuether) Neumiller. Growing up, he attended local schools and attended Racine Lutheran High School. After high school, he continued on to UW Madison where he earned a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science. An avid and lifelong learner, Phil went on to pursue a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Known for his unwavering passion for knowledge, Phil became a skilled ham radio operator when he was a boy. He “N9FCW” shared the hobby with his father “KC9IS”. Throughout his career, Phil continued to channel his creativity by taking on highly meaningful roles, co-founding multiple companies, and contributing to many patents. His career took him across the country and most recently, he found himself back in Wisconsin, his birth state. No matter where he was, he enjoyed rooting for the Green Bay Packers.

Phil was deeply moved by the power of music. He had a gift for giving new life to seemingly ordinary moments through his carefully curated collection of 10,000+ songs; especially on long leisurely drives. He found immense joy in sharing music with loved ones.

Likewise, the outdoors brought him profound fulfillment. An avid hands-on outdoorsman, Phil enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. The fall, the season of football, deer hunting, and colorful leaves, was his favorite time of year.

Phil is survived by his two children, Phillip (Melissa Hu) Neumiller and Madeline Neumiller, and his fiancée, Gretchen Rosenke. He is further survived by two sisters, Sheryl (Robert) Obernberger and Judith (James Perkins) Neumiller, and many nieces and nephews.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents.

Services for Phil will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church—1919 Wyatt Avenue, Stevens Point, WI. Pastor Joshua Baumann will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. The burial will take place at Niebull Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.