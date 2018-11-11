Try 1 month for 99¢
Phillip D. Williams "Pat"

April 21, 1930—November 5, 2018

RACINE – Phillip D. “Pat” Williams, 88, passed away on November 5, 2018 at the Clement Zablocki V.A. Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Pat was born to the late Lloyd and Bertha (nee, Pax) Williams on April 21, 1930 near Wilson (St. Croix County) Wisconsin. Pat served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and received the Korean Service Medal and the UN Service Medal.

He met the love of his life and was married to Deloris Krausse on October 28, 1952 in Enid Oklahoma. While living in South Milwaukee he worked at Bucyrus Erie and Ladish Company as a tool and die maker until he started his own business; Pat’s Rubbish & Garbage Service, and later Pat’s Trucking.

Pat is survived by his wife of 66 years, Deloris; daughters, Virginia (Bill) Vyvyan of Neillsville, WI, Mary Ann (Ralph) Christofferson of Mt. Pleasant; and son, Rodney (Mari) Williams of Racine; four grandsons, Norm Buchmann, Jr., Jason (Melissa) Buchmann, Kenneth A. Williams and Christopher (Lynn) Schram; seven great grandchildren, Madelyn, Gabriel, Thomas J. and Leah Buchmann, Chase and Aurora Williams, and Olivea Lynn Schram; his sister, Faye Miller of Knapp, WI; and brothers-in-law, Herman (Beverly) Krausse and Larry (Karen) Krausse from Enid, Oklahoma. Pat is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons Daniel (Sheryl) Williams and Kenneth D. (Kim) Williams; his brother, Lloyd Williams, and sister-in-law, Betty Clickner.

A visitation for Pat will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 16, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A special thank you to Minnie and Mary for their comforting home care and the staff at the VA Medical Center for their kindness and support to Phillip and to his family during his illness.

