February 25, 1933 – July 10, 2019
STURTEVANT – Phillip Buisse, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Phillip was born in the family farmhouse that was located at 12121 Braun Road in Mount Pleasant on February 25, 1933 to the late Ivo and Martha (nee: Buysse) Buisse. He attended Herzog School and worked on the family farm his entire life. Phil faithfully served our country with the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953-55. After his discharge from the service, he apprenticed in the Tool & Die trade at Oster Mfg. He then plied his trade at Vobeda Tool and Case/ / New Holland until his retirement from the trade in 1993. With his profound work ethic, Philip remained a farmer throughout his life, in addition to his trade. On June 18, 1955 in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Phillip was united in marriage with the love of his life, Sally Jean (nee: Blum) Buisse, who preceded him in death on January 13, 2008.
The farm was his true passion, and it showed with his loving care of the land and meticulous keeping of the grounds. He played cards three days a week at local senior centers and he loved the camaraderie and friendships that these groups provided. Phil spent his winters in a retirement community in Mission, TX with a large contingent of other Wisconsinites where many adventures were had. Outside of farming, he was an avid Packer fan, and Ice Bowl attendee. He enjoyed gambling but absolutely hated losing money—even when playing for pennies. Above all, Phil loved spending time with his family – all of whom he was extremely proud of.
Surviving are his children, Linda (Alex) Ramos, Wayne (Denise) Buisse & Lisa (David) Buisse; grandsons, Kevin (Jenna) Panke-Buisse and Jake (Jamie) Edgerly; great-grandchildren, Xander and Raina Panke-Buisse; sister-in-law, Carol Vines; fellow Korean War veteran & faithful friend for almost 70 years, Vern (Pat) Solfest; along with other dear relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Emil Joseph Buisse, who passed away on February 2, 1997.
Funeral services, with military honors, will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:30 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Rogers officiating. A memorial luncheon / reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Phil, memorials may be made to “Ron Hetland” for the benefit of fallen Racine Police Officer John Hetland’s children – Hunter (age 15) & Brooke (age 8).
